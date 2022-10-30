Steelheads Acquire Forward Zane Franklin from Reading Royals in Exchange for Future Considerations

October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired forward Zane Franklin from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Franklin, 23, has played in four games this season for Reading totaling five points (1G, 4A). The Marwayne, AB native spent last season at the University of Saskatchewan recording 26 points (6G, 20A) in 20 games and was named to the USports (West) All-Rookie Team. During the 2020-21 season the 5-foot-11, 200lb forward led the Allen Americans in penalty minutes (125) and totaled 32 points (9G, 23A) in 60 games.

Prior to professional hockey, Franklin spent four full seasons in the WHL from 2016-20 splitting time with Lethbridge (2016-18) and Kamloops (2018-20) accumulating 213 points (77G, 136A) in 265 games. He served as team captain for Lethbridge during the 2019-20 campaign and was named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

