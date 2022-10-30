Fournier, Watts Power Thunder Past Americans
October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Stefan Fournier scored his second game-winner of the weekend to help Wichita power past Allen, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Brayden Watts and Fournier recorded power play goals and Strauss Mann stopped 29 shots for his second win of the season.
Wichita got on the board first as Watts buried a shot from the slot on the man advantage at 15:01 of the opening period to make it 1-0.
In the second, Jack Combs tied the game at 12:06 right after he came out of the penalty box. He found a rebound near the right post and beat Mann for his second of the year.
Four minutes later, Fournier got a piece of a shot from Billy Constantinou and tipped it past Logan Flodell to make it 2-1.
Allen had a late power play chance when Bray Crowder was sent off for a high stick. Wichita killed off the opportunity and held off a late rally from the Americans for the win.
Wichita went 2-for-6 on the man advantage and stopped Allen's only chance of the game. The Thunder have scored twice on the power play in three of the first four games.
The Thunder scored first for the first time this season and took a lead into the first intermission for the first time as well.
Fournier has goals in each game he has appeared in and game-winners in two of the last three. Constantinou and Michal Stinil each had two helpers.
Wichita returns home to host Allen on Friday, November 4 starting at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder goaltender Strauss Mann fends off a shot by the Allen Americans
