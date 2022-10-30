Master's Hat Trick Leads Mariners over Admirals

NORFOLK, VA - Nick Master's second career hat trick helped the Mariners fight through adversity and claim a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon at the Norfolk Scope Arena against the Norfolk Admirals. It was Maine's second straight win over Norfolk to improve to 4-2-0 on the season.

After scuffling on the power play Friday and Saturday, the Mariners used the man advantage to strike twice in the opening period. Just seconds into their first opportunity, Nick Master came out from below the goal line and stuffed one through Norfolk goaltender Cale Morris, giving Maine the first goal for the fourth game in a row. Assists went to Pat Shea and Mathew Santos. The Admirals responded at 13:32 when defenseman Eric Williams was able to beat Brandon Bussi short side after a flurry of scoring chances. The Maine power play capitalized again just over two minutes later when Keltie Jeri-Leon fed a back door pass to Cam Askew for a tap in and Askew's second goal of the season.

The score remained 2-1 through 40 minutes despite 15 Maine shots in the second period. A bizarre play early in the 3rd tied the game, when Mariners defenseman Jacob Wilson attempted to slide a puck under Bussi for a whistle, but ended up scoring on his own goal. The goal was credited to Aidan Brown. Master then scored back-to-back goals at 6:07 and 10:45 to put the Mariners back in control of the game. Mitch Fossier flipped a pass to Master for a backhand finish to break the 2-2 tie, then it was Mathew Santos who settled into the zone, turned, and found Master to complete the hat trick and put Maine up by two. Mariners captain Connor Doherty dropped the gloves with Norfolk blue liner Carson Musser in a spirited fight, immediately leading to Joe Widmar's goal to cut the lead back to one at 14:56. Nick Jermain's empty net goal with 17 seconds remaining finally sealed the game.

With 23 saves, Brandon Bussi picked up his third win of the season. The Mariners registered a season high 38 shots on goal, with Morris stopping 33 of 37. Master's hat trick is the first of the season for Maine and the second of his career. Last season, he scored three against Worcester on December 10th, 2021 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

