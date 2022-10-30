Wichita Closes Three-Game Weekend Today at Allen

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (right) vs. the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes its first three-game weekend of the season this afternoon with a rematch against the Allen Americans.

Allen won last night in overtime in its home opener over the Thunder, 2-1. The Americans scored in the first period to grab a 1-0 lead. Wichita tied it late in the second. Jack Combs recorded the game-winner just 30 seconds into overtime.

Today is the third-straight meeting for Allen against Wichita while the Thunder have seen the Americans three of their first four contests.

Allen is tied for second with four points in the Mountain Division while Wichita sits in sixth place with three points.

Mark Liwiski scored his first goal as a pro on Saturday night. He beat Luke Peressini on a penalty shot with 59 seconds left in the second period. He tallied the first penalty shot goal for the Thunder since 2019 and snapped a streak of nine-straight misses by Wichita in a penalty shot situation. Liwiski has taken one of three penalty shots in the ECHL so far this season and is the only player out of the three to be successful in his attempt.

Evan Buitenhuis went over the 7,000 minute-mark last night. The Burlington, Ontario native is in his third go-around with the Thunder. He has played in 127 career ECHL games, playing a total of 7,040 after last night.

Hank Crone, Colton Saucerman and Liam Finlay are tied for the team-lead with four points for the Americans. Crone has points in all three games so far for Allen.

Brayden Watts leads Wichita with four points. Dillon Hamaliuk and Stefan Fournier each have three points.

