Americans and Thunder Split the Series
October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
ALLEN, TX- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) lost to the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon 2-1, as Wichita splits the weekend series. Jack Combs scored the lone Allen goal, his second of the season.
Jack Combs followed up on a rebound in front of the Thunder net to tie the score in the second frame at the 12:06 mark of the period. Nick Albano and Liam Finlay assisted.
Wichita reclaimed the lead four minutes later with their second power play goal of the game. Stefan Fournier scored his third of the year. They finished the game 2-for-6 with the man advantage.
Allen had their two-game winning streak snapped. The Americans are 2-1 against the Thunder this season.
The Americans and Thunder meet again next Friday in Wichita. Tickets for all home games are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.
Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions, and proud members of the ECHL.
Three Stars:
1 S. Fournier
2 S. Mann
3 J. Combs
