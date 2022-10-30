Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 4-0 to Split Weekend Series

October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Idaho Steelheads 4-0 as Jake Kupsky earned a 23 save shutout and Idaho got 1 goal and 1 assist each from Colton Kehler and Jack Becker.

Neither team scored in the first period. Idaho took a 1-0 lead as Kehler scored on a great pass out in front of the net 14:15 into the second. It was a power play goal. Idaho was 1 for 2 on the power play and Utah was 0 for 3. Less than 3 minutes later Jade Miller made it 2-0 as he scored from the left circle. Idaho led 2-0 after 2 periods.

Ryan Dmowski made it 3-0 when he scored 1:07 into the third. Jack Becker scored from the slot 11:06 into the third to make it a 4-0 game. Ty Pelton-Byce and Patrick Kudla each had 2 assists. The shutout by Kupsky was his 5th career ECHL shutout

Tarun Fizer and Brandon Cutler led Utah with 5 shots each. Cameron Wright had 3 shots on the night and 18 shots in his first 4 pro games. Goaltender Lukas Parik saved 21 of 25 in the loss.

Utah split the 2 game series in Boise, winning 2-1 on Friday night. Idaho picks up their first home win of the season with the 4-0 score. The Grizzlies road trip continues with a 3 game series against the Kansas City Mavericks, beginning on Tuesday, November 1st at 6:05 pm MST. Every Grizzlies game can be seen on FloSports and heard on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

3 stars

1. Colton Kehler (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.

2. Jake Kupsky (Idaho) - 23 save shutout.

3. Jack Becker (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.