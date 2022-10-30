Harper Scores Lone Goal in 6-1 Loss to Railers

GLENS FALLS - Steve Jandric scored twice as the Worcester Railers defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon inside Cool Insuring Arena, 6-1.

The Railers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission after scoring an even-strength goal, power-play goal, and shorthanded goal. Blade Jenkins opened the scoring 5:01 into the game with his fourth of the season. Steve Jandric added to the advantage on the power play and after a video review, the goal counted for a 2-0 lead at 13:07. Jimmy Lambert then cashed in on a shorthanded rush to give the Railers a 3-0 lead after one period.

Worcester added two goals in the second period. Jandric picked up his second of the game 8:41 into the middle frame for a 4-0 lead. Following the goal, Isaac Poulter came in to replace Jake Theut in net. Later in the second, Bobby Butler fired in the second power-play goal of the game for the Railers for a 5-0 lead after 40 minutes.

The Railers added a goal in the third period, but the Thunder broke up the shutout bid as Shane Harper scored a power-play goal with 4:55 left in regulation with assists from Jeff Taylor and Noah Corson. Worcester came away with the 6-1 win as Ken Appleby denied 25 of 26 shots for the victory. Jake Theut was given the loss, stopping 10 of 14 shots.

Adirondack is on the road next Friday and Saturday to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Adirondack is on the road next Friday and Saturday to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The Thunder return home on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 against the Worcester Railers.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

