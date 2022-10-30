Gerard Nets Game Winner in Royals First Win Under James Henry
October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Indy Fuel, 3-2, Sunday, October 30th at Santander Arena. The Royals improve to 1-3-1, and the victory serves as Head Coach James Henry and Assistant Coach Jason Binkley's first win in their respective ECHL coaching positions. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 17 of 19 shots faced in his third start of the season. Fuel goalie Mitchell Weeks saved 37 of 40 shots faced.
The Royals doubled the Fuel in shots and then some. Reading bolstered a total of 40 shots on goal to the Fuel's 17. Neither team scored on the power play including six man advantage opportunities for the Royals. For a second-straight game, Indy scored first and early into the opening period. Chad Yetman scored his first of two goals in the game 1:29 into the first period on the second of only five shots Indy produced in the opening period of the game.
The Royals answered back late in the first period to even the score. Rookie forward Shane Sellar scored his first goal of his professional career on a rebound given up by Weeks in Indy's own crease. Will MacKinnon earned the assist on Sellar's goal for his first of two assists in the game and first multi-point game of his professional career.
Indy took back the lead with the lone goal scored in the second period. Yetman netted his second goal of the game to provide the Fuel a one-goal lead into the final intermission, 2-1.
The Royals scored back-to-back goals to take their first lead of the series in the third period. During a Fuel power play, Adam Karashik intercepted a stretch pass from the Fuel on Indy's own end and dangled around Weeks' split save attempt to tie the game, 2-2. Karashik's shorthanded goal came 1:17 into the third period and was the defenseman's first professional career goal. Reading outshot Indy 11 to 5 in the final period of regulation and took the lead for good on Charlie Gerard's first goal of the season in his first game in a Royals sweater since last November.
The Royals host the Wheeling Nailers in back-to-back games at Santander Arena beginning on Friday, November 4th for the promotional Oktoberfest game. The Royals host the Nailers to close out the two-game series on Saturday, November 5th for Military Appreciation Night. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Doors open for entry 6:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
Upcoming Games:
Oktoberfest - Nov. 4 vs. Wheeling
Celebrate German heritage and terrific food and drink at Santander Arena
Giveaway is a pretzel on the house
Military Appreciation / Touch a Truck - Nov. 5 vs. Wheeling
Honor veterans and active duty men and women who have served and are currently serving in the United States military
"Touch a Truck" vehicles available to hop in and see on Penn St. before the game
Giveaway is a Royals Fanny Pack
La Noche de Los Royales presented by Anewalk Landscape Contracting - Nov. 18 vs. Adirondack
Celebrate Latin American culture with Latin dance groups and music at Santander Arena
Specialty Latin America themed jerseys
4 for $60 Ticket Deal
Four-Game Plan
Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:
Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.
Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.
St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.
Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.
In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!
