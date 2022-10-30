Brkin Makes 37 Saves, But 2 Goals Too Much to Overcome
October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Wheeling, WV - Bailey Brkin starred with 37 saves Sunday at Wesbanco Arena in a 2-0 loss to the Wheeling Nailers. Taylor Gauthier stopped 20 saves for his first professional shutout.
Wheeling scored first with a one-timed slap shot from Adam Smith at the left point, taking the early edge at 5:33 of the first.
Brkin was the Landers' best in the second frame, despite getting outshot 16-2 in the middle period, Brkin blocked them all to give Iowa a chance in the third.
In the final frame, Gauthier saved all seven Iowa shots. With 2:50 to go, Sean Josling scored on a floating, slow shot after it settled to him alone at the left post.
Iowa killed four Nailers power plays. Wheeling returned the favor with five successful penalty kills.
Box Score
The Heartlanders' next game is at Indy on Fri., Nov. 4 at 6:05 p.m. Iowa returns home Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. division foe Fort Wayne. Iowa is also home on Sun., Nov. 20 for SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon Day presented by Advance Auto Parts. View the team's full promo schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 30, 2022
- Gerard Nets Game Winner in Royals First Win Under James Henry - Reading Royals
- Fournier, Watts Power Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Earn Treat Thanks to Gauthier Tricking Iowa - Wheeling Nailers
- Brkin Makes 37 Saves, But 2 Goals Too Much to Overcome - Iowa Heartlanders
- Master's Hat Trick Leads Mariners over Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Glads Explode for Three Goals in 57 Seconds on Way to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Harper Scores Lone Goal in 6-1 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Fall for First Time - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Drop Sunday Matinee Matchup against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - October 30 - ECHL
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Zane Franklin from Reading Royals in Exchange for Future Considerations - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for Military Night - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Derek Osik - Worcester Railers HC
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Weekend Today at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Head to Orlando for First Road Test - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Seek Series Split in Afternoon Faceoff vs. Indy - Reading Royals
- Walleye Earn First Loss on the Road in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 4-0 to Split Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Fall at Home to Mavericks, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Win in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Home Opener Loss to Fuel, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall at Home to Mavericks, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Brkin Makes 37 Saves, But 2 Goals Too Much to Overcome
- Heartlanders Fall in Road Game at Cincinnati
- Heartlanders Start Road Trip with 6-3 Loss at Kalamazoo
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho