Brkin Makes 37 Saves, But 2 Goals Too Much to Overcome

Wheeling, WV - Bailey Brkin starred with 37 saves Sunday at Wesbanco Arena in a 2-0 loss to the Wheeling Nailers. Taylor Gauthier stopped 20 saves for his first professional shutout.

Wheeling scored first with a one-timed slap shot from Adam Smith at the left point, taking the early edge at 5:33 of the first.

Brkin was the Landers' best in the second frame, despite getting outshot 16-2 in the middle period, Brkin blocked them all to give Iowa a chance in the third.

In the final frame, Gauthier saved all seven Iowa shots. With 2:50 to go, Sean Josling scored on a floating, slow shot after it settled to him alone at the left post.

Iowa killed four Nailers power plays. Wheeling returned the favor with five successful penalty kills.

