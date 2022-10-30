Americans Win in Overtime

ALLEN, TX- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) beat the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night in front of a big crowd on opening night in Allen. Jack Combs scored 30 seconds into the extras session to give the Americans the 2-1 victory.

Jack Combs took a pass from Kris Myllari and found his way to the front of the net beating Thunder netminder Evan Buitenhuis with a backhander to give the Americans the one-goal victory.

"It felt good," said Jack Combs, in a postgame interview on the Americans broadcast. He stopped me earlier on that same shot, but this time I put the puck in the right spot."

The St Louis-based forward was named the third star of the game scoring his first goal of the season.

The goalies earned the first and second stars on the night. Evan Buitenhuis stopped 34 of 36 Allen shots to take the number two star, while Luke Peressini was voted number one star of the game.

Chad Costello picked up his second career victory behind the bench, and first in front of the home faithful. Hank Crone had the other goal for the Americans his second of the season to extend his point streak to three games.

The same two teams battle it out on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. The game will be televised on CW 33.

Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions, and proud members of the ECHL.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Peressini

2. WIC - E. Buitenhuis

3. ALN - J. Combs

