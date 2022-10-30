Fuel Fall for First Time

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel set out to sweep the weekend in Reading and go 4-0 to open the season for the first time in two years. In the tightest game they've played so far this season, the Fuel ultimately fell 3-2.

Chad Yetman opened the first period with a quick goal just a minute and a half into the game. Unfortunately for the Fuel, after that, Reading overpowered Indy with shots and was able to even the score with a goal by Shane Sellar.

It wasn't until the second period that the Fuel were able to take the lead again. With his second goal of the game, Yetman got one past Pat Nagle to make it 2-1. The second period ended with both teams tied at 13 penalty minutes. While Reading once again outshot the Fuel, goaltender Mitchell Weeks made some incredible saves to hold them to just one goal.

Just over a minute into the third period, the Royals' Adam Karashik tied the game with a shorthanded opportunity after a forced turnover. Reading tacked on eight more consecutive shots before capitalizing on one and going up 3-2 with a goal from Charlie Gerard. With thirteen minutes to go in the third period, this was just the second time the Fuel were not in the lead this season.

With just 15 seconds left in the final frame, the Royals took a penalty, giving Indy one last chance with a 6-on-4 scoring opportunity. Their attempts were not enough and the Fuel fell to the Royals 3-2.

