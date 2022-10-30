Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Home Opener Loss to Fuel, 3-1

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Indy Fuel, 3-1, Saturday, October 29th at Santander Arena. The Royals fall to 0-3-1, a winless start in the first four games of a regular season for the first time since 2004-05. Royals goaltender Nolan Maier saved 19 of 21 shots faced in his second professional career start. Fuel goalie Mitchell Weeks saved 28 of 29 shots faced to improve the Fuel's record, as well as his own, to 3-0 on the season.

The Royals outshot the Fuel 29 to 22 but failed to capitalize on seven total power play opportunities, scoring on just one power play sequence in the game. The teams combined for 12 power play chances and scored one power play goal each. After a scoreless first 20 minutes of play, Indy broke the scoreboard just 35 seconds into the second period. Jon Mandát snapped a shot over Maier's left shoulder to score the Fuel's seventh power play goal of the season.

The Royals responded halfway through the second period on the power play with a milestone goal. Rookie forward Yvan Mongo scored his first goal of his professional career with a one time blast past Weeks' glove. Trey Bradley and Max Newton each earned the assist on Mongo's game tying goal, improving Newton's point streak to three games.

Indy scored with a minute remaining in the second period to take a one-goal lead into the intermission, 2-1. After a double minor high sticking penalty was called on Chase Lang late in the period, Reading coughed up the puck at their own blue line which allowed Mitchell Hoelshcer to carry the puck in on a shorthanded breakaway. Hoelscher lifted the puck over Maier's right pad to score his first goal in an Indy sweater. The goal was the second shorthanded goal Reading has allowed this season and stood as the game winning goal.

The Fuel withstood a Royals' extra man attack with their net empty for the final 1:11 of regulation. A pair of saves from Weeks preserved the one-goal lead for the Fuel until Indy captain Keoni Texiera scored an empty net goal to secure the game one victory of the weekend series for the Fuel.

The Royals conclude their home opener series against the Fuel, Sunday, October 27th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

