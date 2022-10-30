Royals Seek Series Split in Afternoon Faceoff vs. Indy

October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game weekend series against the Indy Fuel on Sunday, October 30th at 3:00 p.m. EST at Santander Arena.

Reading fell to Indy in their previous meeting, 3-1, on Saturday, October 29th at Santander Arena. Each team scored their first goals of the game on the power play. However, a shorthanded goal scored by Fuel's forward, Mitchell Hoelscher served as the game winning goal. Reading's lone goal in the game was scored by Yvan Mongo, his first of his professional career.

Reading is 0-3-1 to begin their regular season and hold sixth place in the North Division. They captured a point in game two of the three-game series in an overtime loss to the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, October 22nd.

The Fuel are 3-0 heading into the series finale. Indy defeated Fort Wayne, 7-5, in their season opener at home on Friday, October 21st before traveling to Kalamazoo where they defeated the Wings, 5-3. The Fuel hold second place in the Central Division. They are tied for second place in the Western Conference with Idaho, each with six points, behind Cincinnati with 8 points.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the season opening series:

Player Streaks:

Forward Max Newton is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 2 A).

Forward Trey Bradley has three assists in his last two games.

Milestones:

Rookie Forward Yvan Mongo scored his first professional career goal in the series opener against the Fuel on Saturday, October 29th.

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Halloween Game / $1 Day presented by Prospectus Berco - Oct. 30 vs. Indy

Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena with $1 deals at concessions around the concourse...this isn't a trick, just a treat!

Giveaway is a 2022-33 Royals Magnet Schedule

Oktoberfest - Nov. 4 vs. Wheeling

Celebrate German heritage and terrific food and drink at Santander Arena

Giveaway is a pretzel on the house

Military Appreciation / Touch a Truck - Nov. 5 vs. Wheeling

Honor veterans and active duty men and women who have served and are currently serving in the United States military

"Touch a Truck" vehicles available to hop in and see on Penn St. before the game

Giveaway is a Royals Fanny Pack

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.