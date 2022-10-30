Admirals Drop Sunday Matinee Matchup against Maine

October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Maine wasted little time and was able to get ahead on a Nick Master power play goal. Eric Williams was able to tie the game up for the Admirals on his first goal of the season. Maine would quickly retake the lead, scoring again just two and a half minutes later. The second period was scoreless but saw the Admirals collect a few penalties. Aiden Brown tied it at two apiece less than two minutes into the third period. Master broke the tie with 13:53 left to give Maine the lead and added another goal four minutes later to get his third of the night. Joe Widmar scored with 5:04 left to bring the Admirals within one but they were unable to tie it up. Maine scored an empty netter with 17 seconds left to seal the game, 5-3.

3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. MNE- Nick Master (3 goals)

2. NOR- Aidan Brown (1 goal, 1 assist)

3. MNE- Mitchell Fossier (2 assists)

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Aidan Brown - With a goal and an assist, Brown continues his hot streak to start the season with six points in six games. Brown collected a point in each game this weekend and leads the team with his six points.

Joe Widmar - Widmar also collected a goal and assist and was a bright spot for the Admirals offensively. Widmar now has five points this season, which is second best on the team.

LOOKING AHEAD

Norfolk is back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Worcester to take on the Railers for the first time since March 9th, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.