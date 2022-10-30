Rush Fall at Home to Mavericks, 3-0

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Adam Carlson made 23 saves on 25 shots but the Rapid City Rush were unable to crack the Kansas City's Shane Starrett and were shut out by the Mavericks 2-0, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

Kansas City opened the scoring late in the first period. Jordan Sambrook fired a shot from the right wing that Tristan Mullin deflected in front of the net. The puck caromed off his stick and flew past Adam Carlson's glove to make the score 1-0.

In the final minute of the first, Jon Martin was called for cross-checking and the Mavericks went to the power play. Pascal Laberge fed a puck to the front of the net that Nick Pastujov was able to poke loose. It went over the goal line with less than one second on the clock, extending the Kansas City lead to 2-0.

The Mavericks got one more in the waning moments of the third after Rapid City pulled Carlson for the extra attacker. Mullin a race to a loose puck in the Rush zone and left a pass for the trailing Pastujov. He tapped it into the net, pushing the score to its 3-0 final.

The Rush moved to 2-2-0-0 in the loss while Kansas City improved to 2-1-0-0. Rapid City will now head to Idaho for the first of three games next week against the Idaho Steelheads. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

