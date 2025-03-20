Walleye Add Two More Collegiate Players
March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Today, the Toledo Walleye have signed a pair of amateur players from the collegiate ranks. Goaltender Nick Grabko of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, and forward Billy Moskal, of the University of Toronto join the Pond.
Grabko, of Channahon, Illinois, played his collegiate season at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, going 5-11-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .899 SVP in 20 games. The netminder made his pro debut with the Idaho Steelheads on March 8, 2025, taking the loss and saving 22 of 29 shots on goal before his release. Prior to his season as a Nanook, Grabko spent four seasons at Bentley University. During his time as a Falcon, the 25-year-old posted a record of 19-35-2, a 3.08 GAA and a .895 SVP in 56 games.
Moskal, of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, averaged almost a point-per-game at the University of Toronto this season, posting 27 points (14G, 13A) in 28 games while accruing 34 penalty minutes. The 24-year-old has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Varsity Blues hockey team, accumulating 86 points (35G, 51A) and 94 penalty minutes in 93 collegiate games. Moskal made his pro debut back during the 2020-21 AHL season, playing two games and skating at -1 with the Cleveland Monsters. Prior to his pro debut, he played four OHL seasons with the London Knights, totaling 91 points, 154 penalty minutes, and a +38 in 205 games.
