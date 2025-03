ECHL Transactions - March 20

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 20, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Timmy Kent, F

Norfolk:

Pavlo Padakin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Luke Reid, D signed contract

add Henry Welsch, G signed contract

add Elliott McDermott, D signed amateur tryout

add Blake Murray, F acquired from Atlanta 3/19

delete Tyler Brennan, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey

delete Blake Murray, F traded to Fort Wayne

Allen:

add Kenny Johnson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Ontario

add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Hartford

add Maxim Barbashev, F assigned by Hartford

add Ryan Siedem, D assigned by Hartford

delete Maxim Barbashev, F placed on reserve

delete Chase Spencer, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Andrew Bruder, F signed amateur tryout

add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland 3/19

delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

delete Ty Voit, F placed on bereavement leave

Florida:

add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve

delete Isaac Nurse, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Ryan O'Hara, F signed contract

add Stuart Rolofs, F activated from reserve

delete Colton Young, F recalled by Ontario 3/19

delete Bryce Brodzinski, F recalled by Ontario 3/19

delete Dru Krebs, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Jack O'Brien, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

add Timmy Kent, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Grant Hindman, D placed on reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve

delete Jonny Sorenson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Dershahn Stewart, G added as emergency backup goalie

Kansas City:

add Jack LaFontaine, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Aslanidis, G placed on reserve

delete Damien Giroux, F recalled by Coachella Valley

delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

add Hank Crone, F acquired from Idaho 3/18

add Carson Golder, F assigned by Manitoba

add Pavlo Padakin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Hank Crone, F placed on reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F traded to Tulsa

delete Stepan Timofeyev, F traded to Greenville 3/19

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brandon Yeamans, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Josh Nixon, F signed amateur tryout

delete Josh Nixon, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Bischel, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Tony Follmer, D signed contract

delete Kyle Haskins, F traded to Greenville

delete Andrew Coxhead, F traded to Trois-Rivières

Rapid City:

delete Connor Murphy, G recalled to Wranglers by Flames

delete Charles Martin, D recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Patrick Bajkov, F acquired from Bloomington 3/17

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve

add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve

delete Logan Britt, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

delete Mitchel Deelstra, F placed on bereavement leave

Savannah:

add Matt Choupani, F activated from reserve

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Jackson van de Leest, D assigned by Utica

add Seth Eisele, G activated from reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Krenzen, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Billy Moskal, F signed contract

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Adam McMaster, F signed contract 3/19

delete Adam McMaster, F placed on reserve 3/19

delete Jack Clement, D traded to Kalamazoo

Worcester:

add Justin Gill, F assigned by Bridgeport

