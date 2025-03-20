Chau Leads Blades to 4-3 OT Win
March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Oliver Chau's three-point finished with the overtime game winner for a 4-3 OT win for the Florida Everblades over the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Despite outshooting Savannah 12-6 in the opening frame, the Blades trailed 1-0 after one thanks to Connor Gregga. The rookie found space in the right circle and beat Will Cranley for his first professional goal.
Florida blitzed the Ghost Pirates in the second period, putting 19 shots on to Keith Kinkaid and beat him thanks to Andrew Fyten's third goal of the year. Right off a faceoff, Fyten skated in to the scramble and sniped it five hole to tie things up. The 1-1 tie lasted the rest of the way through the second.
Nick Granowicz gave Savannah an early lead in the third, beginning a back-and-forth final frame with another lead for the home team. Later in the period, Craig Needham stuffed home a shorthanded goal to tie things back up with help from Chau.
Evan Nause scored on a power play to give the Ghost Pirates the lead with 4:46 to go in the third, but 1:26 later, Carson Gicewicz scored his team-leading 25th of the season to tie the game back up at three. The tie got both teams a point, with Florida leading the shot count 41-21 after 60 minutes.
In OT, Cranley stopped Savannah's lone try before Oliver Chau scored on a breakaway to win the game 59 seconds into overtime with his 20th goal of the season. Cranley grabs his 9th win of the season with 19 saves while Kinkaid settles for an OT loss despite a 40-save effort.
BLADES BITS
Gicewicz has six goals against Savannah this season.
Gicewicz is now on a seven-game point streak, tied with Colin Theisen and Alex Kile for the longest streak this season.
Needham is now tied with Gicewicz for the most shorthanded goals this season with three each.
