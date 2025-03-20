Oilers Add Forward Keegan Iverson on Deadline Day, Send Defenseman Jack Clement to K-Wings

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the acquisition of forward Keegan Iverson and future considerations and the departure of Jack Clement in two separate deals with the Norfolk Admirals and Kalamazoo Wings.

Iverson, 28, joins the Oilers from Norfolk in exchange for undisclosed cash considerations. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward boasts eight points (2g, 6a) and 70 PIM in 35 games with the Admirals this season. Three of his six assists have come in his last five outings.

"Keegan is a big, physical winger," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He comes in with a lot of experience. Experience at the AHL Level, in our league and even in our division. And by all indications, he's an excellent teammate. Every time you talk to someone that has played with him it's positive, and we've seen it on the ice as an opponent. He plays a heavy game and instantly adds size and grit up front, which are good elements to have when you are battling for a playoff spot every night."

Drafted in the third round, 85th overall, at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers, Iverson began his pro journey splitting time between the AHL with the Ontario Reign and the ECHL with the Manchester Monarchs. Following his rookie season, the American winger left the professional ranks to play USports hockey with Mount Royal University.

Iverson returned to the professional game during the 2021-22 season with the Indy Fuel, eventually finding his way back to the AHL with the Reign after a noteworthy stint in Rapid City, posting nine points (3g, 6a) and 45 PIM in 23 games. Iverson re-signed with the Rush in 2022-23 before joining the Norfolk Admirals for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 season. The then 27-year-old finished the 2023-24 season with career highs in goals, points, PIM and plus-minus rating, compiling 11 points (6g, 5a), 169 PIM and a +7 rating in just 44 games.

Joining Tulsa with his eight points and 70 PIM - which now lead all Tulsa forwards - in 35 appearances this season, the newest Oiler brings 224 games, 57 points (18g, 39a) and 521 PIM in his ECHL career. Iverson also brings 11 games of AHL knowledge, potting one goal and one assist in 13 games over two stints with the Ontario Reign.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native took a different route than most of his peers, developing in the WHL with Portland. The gritty winger showcased a strong junior career with Portland. In his first truly full season, Iverson lifted the Ed Chynoweth Cup as a 2013-14 WHL champion. Captaining the Winterhawks in his final year, Iverson posting 70 points (26g, 44a) 94 PIM and a +27 rating - junior career highs in all five categories.

Clement, 25, has impressed in his rookie campaign, carving out 16 points (1g, 15a) in 45 games, notching 32 PIM and a +6 rating. The right-handed anchor earned his first professional point, an assist, in his Oilers debut on opening night against Rapid City on Oct.19, and his lone career goal is a game winner.

The Detroit, Michigan native began his professional career last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones, recording no points in eight games after completing a five-year collegiate career at the University of Miami - Ohio. Clement served as captain during his senior and graduate seasons. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound defenseman's 166 games played are tied for second all-time among RedHawks players.

The Oilers receive future considerations for the rookie blueliner, originally belonging to Worcester. The Oilers could cause a waterfall or be a part of one with future considerations owed to Reading for the acquisition of forward Parker AuCoin - who is no longer with the team - earlier in the season.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, March 21 to host the Tahoe Knight Monster in a Mountain Division showdown at 7:05 p.m.

