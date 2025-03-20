Mavericks Battle Back to Defeat Utah 2-1

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks erased an early deficit and locked down defensively to secure a 2-1 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Zack Trott buried the game-winning goal in the third period, while Noah West delivered another strong performance in net, improving his professional record to 3-0. Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski was stellar in net despite the loss, stopping 39 of 41 shots.

The first period saw Kansas City controlling the pace early, outshooting Utah 12-7, but it was the Grizzlies who struck first. Derek Daschke capitalized on a late-period chance at 18:18, tucking a shot past West to give Utah a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Mavericks turned up the pressure in the second period, firing 18 shots on goal and finally breaking through on the power play. Nathan Dunkley found space in front of the net and slid a perfect shot past Barczewski at 19:01 to even the game at 1-1. The goal was Dunkley's second tally in a Mavericks uniform.

With momentum on their side, Kansas City took the lead midway through the third period. Zack Trott picked up the puck on the rush and ripped a pinpoint shot to the top right corner at 11:17, putting the Mavericks ahead 2-1. Damien Girouxand Jimmy Mazza earned assists on the decisive goal, as Trott continued his strong offensive play.

The Mavericks' defense clamped down in the final minutes, limiting Utah to just two shots in the third period. Noah Westwas rock-solid between the pipes, stopping 19 of 20 shots to backstop Kansas City to victory. West remains unbeaten in his pro career, boasting a perfect 3-0 record.

Kansas City finished the night with a 41-20 shot advantage and will look to carry their momentum into Friday's rematch against Utah at 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

