Steelheads Host Scott Burt Jersey Auction Weekend

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - This Friday and Saturday when the Idaho Steelheads hit the ice at the Idaho Central Arena the club will be wearing specialty themed jerseys in honor of Steelhead legend, Scott Burt.

Back in December, Burt, took a medical leave of absence from the Rapid City Rush after he had been experiencing headaches and migraines. After undergoing medical testing shortly after, a cancerous brain tumor was found ultimately leading him to step away from his coaching position for the time being.

Burt underwent brain surgery to remove part of a tumor in Rapid City on Dec. 6 and then began treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. After a ten-week-long medical leave of absence from coaching the Rapid City Rush, Burt rejoined the Rush on Feb. 15.

All proceeds raised from the jersey auction will go towards Burtie's Battle, a GoFundMe page support Scott Burt and his family. Click HERE to view the page.

Fans can place bids on the jerseys HERE beginning Friday at 4 p.m. (MT) and continue through Sunday at 12 p.m. (MT).

Scott Burt has a lasting impact on the Steelheads organization with his #12 retired in the rafters helping Idaho to the 2004 and 2007 ECHL Kelly Cup Championship. Playing seven seasons in Boise from 2000-07 he ranks in franchise history, third all-time in games played (403), fourth in points (250), fourth in goals (111), sixth in assists (139), and third in penalty minutes (549).

