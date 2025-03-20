Charles Martin, Connor Murphy Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled defenseman Charles Martin and goaltender Connor Murphy from the Rush.

Murphy, 26, pitched a 40-save shutout for the Rush to secure the sweep over Iowa on Sunday, his second shutout of the season and one of the best performances by any Rapid City goaltender this year. He has won three straight starts and seven of his last nine.

The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native signed a one-year, two-way National Hockey League contract with the Calgary Flames on March 6th. He has played 23 games with the Rush and four with the Wranglers this season.

Martin, 26, was returned to the Rush on March 7th. He played one game in Tahoe and three at home against Iowa. Martin picked up two third-period primary assists last Friday, including one on the game-winning goal.

The second-year pro from Blainville, Que. has played 40 games with the Rush this season and 101 in his career. Martin made his AHL debut with the Wranglers in January.

