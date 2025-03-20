Thunder Sign Three Ahead of Road Trip

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Luke Reid and goaltender Henry Welsch to standard player contracts, and defenseman Elliott McDermott to an amateur tryout contract.

Reid, 23, just finished his final season at NCAA (D1) University of New Hampshire where he recorded 12 points (1g, 11a) in 35 games this past season with the Wildcats. The Warman, Saskatchewan native totaled 49 points (8g, 41a) from the blue line in 162 games and showed durability, playing in every game while finishing in the top three in blocked shots from 2021 to 2025.

Prior to college, Reid played two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel and had 38 points in 105 games.

Welsch, 24, just finished his fifth season at NCAA (D1) UMass-Lowell and went 11-8-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in 20 games. In 76 games overall with the River Hawks, the Lakeville, Minnesota native had a 2.51 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

McDermott, 26, finished his fifth year of NCAA (D1) ice hockey and first at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, recording 18 points (3g, 15a) in 35 games. Prior to finishing his career at RPI, the Kingston, Ontario native played two seasons at University of Massachusetts and two at Colgate University.

Overall, in 167 games played, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound defenseman totaled 42 points (8g, 34a) with a plus/minus rating of +4.

After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home March 26, 28 and 30 against the Indy Fuel. Friday and Saturday is Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. Friday is Paint the Ice Night and get free oral cancer screenings in the lobby presented by NYS Dental Foundation and Saturday is a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.