Ben Kraws Makes 27 Saves as Steelheads Shut Out Americans, 7-0

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (30-21-8-1, 69pts) defeated the Allen Americans (14-36-8-2, 38pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 7-0 in front of 5,314 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 64th consecutive regular season sell-out crowd. Idaho hosts Allen Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho led 3-0 after the first period outshooting Allen 13-6. Patrick Kudla (6th) drew first blood from Demetrious Koumontzis and Nick Canade at 9:53. From the right hash marks Canade fed Kudla down in the corner. From there Kudla sent the puck to Koumontzis at the fair circle. Kudla got the puck back below the far circle and banged home a one-timer. Mason McCarty (5th) stretched the lead to a pair with 5:31 to play in the frame setup on a two-on-one from Jade Miller and Reece Harsch. Harsch cleared it out of the zone down the left wing for Miller who got to the left circle and fed McCarty racing to the net. Just 1:45 later Demetrios Koumontzis (5th) made it 3-0 from Wade Murphy. Murphy with a heavy hit on the left wall dished the puck down low to the goal line where Koumontzis snuck it past Thornton.

The Steelheads potted a pair of goals on four-on-four play in a span of 58 seconds in the second period to lead 5-0 after 40 minutes of play. At 8:38 Kaleb Pearson (8th) sent a wrist shot from the high slot into the top right corner with assists to Parker Berge and Brendan Hoffmann. Then at 9:36 Reece Harsch (5th) from the left circle snuck a wrister through Thornton from A.J. White and Matt Register. From the right boards Register fed White above the right circle who sent it across the zone for Harsch.

Francesco Arcuri (5th) stretched the lead to 6-0 just 69 seconds into the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle with Trevor Zins getting the assist. With 1:57 remaining in the game Wade Murphy (7th) was setup above the high slot from Ty Pelton-Byce making it a 7-0 final score.

Ben Kraws made 27 saves for his third shutout of the season. Anson Thornton allowed five goals on 22 shots in 29:36 while Luke Richardson made 15 saves on 17 shots in 30:24.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Reece Harsch (IDH)

2) Ben Kraws (IDH)

3) Demetrious Koumontzis (IDH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 0-for-1 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-3.

Idaho outshot Allen 39-27.

Christophe Fillion (DNP), Patrick Moynihan (DNP), Jason Horvath (IR), Ryan Foss (IR), and Mark Olver (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

Patrick Kudla scored a goal in his first game in the lineup since Feb. 15.

Ty Pelton-Byce picked up his 100th career assist as a Steelhead.

Demetrious Koumontzis and Reece Harsch each scored and added an assist.

Parker Berge tallied an assist in his Idaho debut.

Brendan Hoffmann led all skaters with seven shots.

Seven different skaters scored a goal while 15 recorded a point.

The seven goals tied Idaho's season high.

