Admirals Announce Trade Deadline Transactions

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced the following transactions today:

-The Admirals have acquired forwards Bryce Brodzinski and Colton Young from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward Stepan Timofeyev and future considerations.

-The Admirals have acquired future considerations from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for forward Keegan Iverson.

-Forward Hank Crone, who was acquired by the Admirals on Tuesday, has been added to the active roster.

-Admirals forward Pavel Padakin has been released from the Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Brodzinski, 24, is currently under an American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Ontario Reign. In the midst of his rookie season, the Minnesota native has played in 61 games with Ontario's ECHL affiliate, Greenville. In those contests, Brodzinski led the Swamp Rabbits with 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists).

He spent five seasons with the University of Minnesota and served as team captain in his graduate season (2023-24). That season, Brodzinski had 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) with the Golden Gophers.

Brodzinski was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers (196th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Young, 26, is also under an AHL contract with Ontario and has also spent this season with the Swamp Rabbits. In 44 games with Greenville, he registered 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists).

The Calgary, Alberta native is in the midst of his second full season as a professional. He played four seasons at Colgate University. He posted 32 points his junior season, then 28 in his senior year. Young also served as an assistant captain for the Raiders in his final season.

The Admirals return to action this weekend as they face the Reading Royals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday's contests will start at 7:00PM, with Sunday's beginning at 3:00PM. Watch/listen to all the action on the Admirals Broadcast Network via FloHockey and Mixlr.

