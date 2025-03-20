Swamp Rabbits Make Multiple Swaps

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced a plethora of Swamp Rabbit Moving Tranasctions surrounding the ECHL's assignment and trade deadlines:

Goaltender Dryden McKay has been recalled by the Ontario Reign and assigned to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. As part of the recall/reassignment, the Swamp Rabbits will receive future considerations at the conclusion of the 2024-25 ECHL Season

Forwards Bryce Brodzinski and Colton Young have been recalled by the Ontario Reign and reassigned to the Norfolk Admirals. As part of the recall/reassignment, the Swamp Rabbits receive forward Stepan Timofeyev and additional future considerations at the end of the 2024-25 ECHL Season

The Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Ryan O'Hara to his first professional contract

The Swamp Rabbits have signed goaltender Mattias Sholl to his first professional contract

The Swamp Rabbits have acquired Kyle Haskins from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations

Timofeyev joins the Swamp Rabbits in the conclusion of his third ECHL season. This year, the 5'9, 190-pound forward has collected 14 goals, 25 assists, and 39 points in 45 games, currently fourth-best in helpers and third-best in team scoring for the Admirals. On November 16th earlier this season, he registered his 100th career ECHL point, a goal, in a 6-2 defeat against Toledo.

From St. Petersburg, Russia, Timofeyev, 29, amassed 129 points (51g-78ast) in 150 games with the Admirals since his signing in December 2022. Before becoming a full-time ECHLer, he suited up in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls, Knoxville Ice Bears, and Macon Mayhem, and in the FPHL with the Elmira Enforcers and Port Huron Prowlers. As a rookie in the 2017-18 campaign with Port Huron, Timofeyev garnered Forward of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, racking up 13 goals, 23 assists, and 36 points in 29 games. He played junior hockey briefly in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League, winning the 2016 championship with the Tottenham Steamers and 2017 Team World All-Star honors and North Most Valuable Player accolades while serving as the captain of the Bradford Rattlers.

O'Hara begins his professional career with the Swamp Rabbits following his final NCAA season with Bowling Green State University. The 5'10", 180-pound forward captained the Falcons in his final campaign and tied his career-high in goalscoring and set new highs in assists and points, culminating in 11 goals, 22 assists, and 33 points in 36 games.

From Oakville, Ontario, O'Hara, 23, earned 36 goals, 53 assists, and 89 points in his 131 games with Bowling Green State. Before going to the NCAA, he played one USHL season with the Waterloo Black Hawks (52gp, 16g-15ast-31pts), and parts of three seasons in the OJHL, primarily spent with his hometown Oakville Blades. With the Blades, he finished just shy of a career point-per-game average (104gp, 101pts), and captured the 2019 OJHL Championship and Dudley Hewitt Cup.

Sholl also signs his first professional contract with the Swamp Rabbits out of the NCAA, coming from Bemidji State University. The 5'11", 180-pound net-minder concluded his tenure with the Beavers with a 14-17-5 record in 37 games, earning two shutouts to compliment a 2.81 GAA and .897 SV%.

From Hermosa Beach, California, Sholl, 24, put together a lifetime record of 52-51-12 in 117 games, all with Bemidji State, with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA, and .904 SV%. As a junior in 2023-24, Sholl earned CCHA Goaltender of the Year honors, in addition to CCHA 1st Team All-Star recognition, going 14-8-2 with three shutouts in 24 contests. Prior to going to college, Sholl backstopped the Youngstown Phantoms for one USHL season and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for two NAHL campaigns, earning 2020 Midwest MVP and Goaltender of the Year honors with the latter as part of a 29-8-3 season in 41 games, supplementing his league standing with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA, and .924 SV%. He is the brother of former ECHLer Tomas Sholl, who claimed ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors in 2020 as a member of the Idaho Steelheads.

Haskins comes to the Swamp Rabbits from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations. The 5'10", 180-pound forward made his professional debut on March 14th at Jacksonville, going +1 in a 4-1 win over the Icemen. He's skated four games with the Solar Bears before coming to the Upstate.

A native of Huntington, Vermont, Haskins, 25, turned professional following his last season in NCAA hockey with Canisius College, smoking his career highs with 11 goals, 12 assists, and 23 points in 37 games. Between three seasons at Michigan State University and his final two with Canisius, Haskins racked up 44 points (16g-28ast) in 129 contests. Before going to college, he notched 43 points (23g-20ast) in 106 games over two USHL campaigns with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Swamp Rabbits play their final road game head-to-head against their in-state rivals, the South Carolina Stingrays, on Friday, March 21st, before briefly coming back home to close out the week's slate of games. Puck drop at North Charleston Coliseum is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

