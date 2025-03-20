Lions Acquire Coxhead from Orlando

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Montreal Canadiens' ECHL affiliation, the Trois-Rivières Lions have acquired the power forward, and ex QMJHL player, Andrew Coxhead, from the Tampa Bay Lightning's affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

The Nova Scotia native has played 53 games this season in the ECHL. 14 with the Kansas City Mavericks (Seattle Kraken) and 39 with Orlando.

Prior to turning pro, he played 3 seasons at Saint Mary's University, where he was the team captain during his last season.

Coxhead also played 5 seasons in the QMJHL, 3 with the Quebec Remparts, where he sported the letter "A" on his jersey. His best season in the « Q » was in 2018-2019, he scored 47 points (19 goals and 28 assists) in 68 games.

The 6'3'' and 204 pounds will add some punch to Lions' offense.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.