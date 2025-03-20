Ontario Reign Loan Goaltender to Bison
March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - The Ontario Reign announced today that the team has loaned goaltender Dryden McKay to the Bloomington Bison.
McKay, 27, has appeared in 35 ECHL games with Greenville Swamp Rabbits posting a 12-17-5 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average. Additionally, he appeared in one AHL game with the Reign on March 8 making 32 saves in a loss to San Diego.
The Downers Grove, Illinois native has played in 92 career ECHL games between the Swamp Rabbits and Newfoundland Growlers amassing a record of 39-27-10 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.09 goals against average.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 183-pound goaltender skated with Minnesota State University (Mankato) from 2018-2022. With the Mavericks, he possessed a record of 113-20-4 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.46 goals against average. In 2022, McKay earned the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top collegiate player. He was a finalist in the two seasons prior to winning. McKay is a two-time conference champion, was named to the NCAA (West) First All-American Team twice, won conference player of the year two times, and was a regular season conference champion all four seasons with the Mavericks.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for Pucks and Paws night featuring a reusable tote bag giveaway! Fans are encouraged to bring their dog to the game! The Humane Society will be featured as the non-profit of the night and Devildog Canine will be participating in the ceremonial puck drop. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
