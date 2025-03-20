Ontario Reign Loan Goaltender to Bison

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - The Ontario Reign announced today that the team has loaned goaltender Dryden McKay to the Bloomington Bison.

McKay, 27, has appeared in 35 ECHL games with Greenville Swamp Rabbits posting a 12-17-5 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average. Additionally, he appeared in one AHL game with the Reign on March 8 making 32 saves in a loss to San Diego.

The Downers Grove, Illinois native has played in 92 career ECHL games between the Swamp Rabbits and Newfoundland Growlers amassing a record of 39-27-10 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.09 goals against average.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 183-pound goaltender skated with Minnesota State University (Mankato) from 2018-2022. With the Mavericks, he possessed a record of 113-20-4 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.46 goals against average. In 2022, McKay earned the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top collegiate player. He was a finalist in the two seasons prior to winning. McKay is a two-time conference champion, was named to the NCAA (West) First All-American Team twice, won conference player of the year two times, and was a regular season conference champion all four seasons with the Mavericks.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for Pucks and Paws night featuring a reusable tote bag giveaway! Fans are encouraged to bring their dog to the game! The Humane Society will be featured as the non-profit of the night and Devildog Canine will be participating in the ceremonial puck drop. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.