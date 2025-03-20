Mariners Sign Josh Nixon to Amateur Tryout

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added another forward to the roster on Thursday, signing Josh Nixon to an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Nixon has spent the last three seasons with Union College, where he was an alternate captain as a senior.

Nixon, 24, is from Mississauga, ON and was Union's second-leading goal scorer in 2024-25. He potted 14 goals to go along with nine assists for a total of 23 points in 36 games. Prior to his three seasons at Union, Nixon's college career started at Lake Superior State in 2021-22. In 143 career NCAA Division I games, he posted 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists).

Nixon played in the Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2017-19, suiting up for the Georgetown Raiders and Oakville Blades, where he won a championship in 2019. He then took his game to the U.S., playing for the Sioux City Musketeers (United States Hockey League) and Maryland Black Bears (North American Hockey League) before starting college.

The Mariners are on home ice Friday through Sunday for a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend. Friday is a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Worcester Railers and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Terrence Wallin bobblehead presented by Venture Solar. It's also Youth Hockey Night and the winner of the 2024-25 VIP Rivalry Cup will be decided. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season tickets, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

