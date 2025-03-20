Americans Blanked by Idaho 7-0

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Boise, Idaho -The Allen America, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, opened a three-game series on Wednesday night against the Idaho Steelheads, and it was all Idaho 7-0 at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads jumped on the Americans for three goals in the opening period. Patrick Kudla (6), Mason McCarty (5), and Demetrios K0umontzis (5) all lit the lamp for Idaho.

They added two more goals in the second period as Kaleb Pearson (5), and Reece Harsch (5) scored to make it 5-0 Idaho. They outshot the Americans 26-21 through two periods of play.

Idaho scored in every period adding two more goals in the third frame as Wade Murphy (7), and Francesco Arcuri (5), found the back of the net handing the Americans one of their worst losses of the season.

Neither team was able to connect on the power play. The Americans were 0-for-3, and Idah0 0-for-1.

Anson Thornton started the game and was pulled after the fifth goal allowed. He stopped 17 of 22 Idaho shots. Luke Richardson, in relief, stopped 15 of 17 shots allowing two goals.

It was the seventh time this season the Americans were shutout in a game. It was also their fifth straight loss.

The team will practice on Thursday and play the second game of a three-game series on Friday night at 8:10 PM CDT.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - R. Harsch

2. IDH - B. Kraws

3. IDH - D. Koumontzis

