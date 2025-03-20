Grizzlies Fall 2-1 on Wednesday Night

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, Missouri - The Utah Grizzlies got a 39 save performance from Jake Barczewski and Derek Daschke scored his 15th goal of the season but the Kansas City Mavericks got a second period goal from Nathan Dunkley and a third period goal from Zack Trott as they defeated Utah 2-1 on a Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Daschke scored 18:18 into the contest as he got a rebound from a Mick Messner shot. Reed Lebster and Messner each picked up an assist as the Grizzlies led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Kansas City scored on a power play goal from Nathan Dunkley 19:01 into the second period. Zack Trott's game winner was scored from the left wing 11:17 into the third period as the Mavericks held on for the one goal win.

Utah's Jake Barczewski did a great job keeping the Grizzlies in the game as he stopped 39 of 41. KC's Noah West saved 19 of 20 in the win.

KC was 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 4. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 41 to 20.

The Grizzlies road trip continues in Kansas City on Friday night at 6:05 pm.

3 Stars

1. Zack Trott (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 shots.

2. Noah West (KC) - 19 of 20 saves.

3. Nathan Dunkley (KC) - 1 goal, -1, 6 shots.

