Grizzlies Fall 2-1 on Wednesday Night
March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - The Utah Grizzlies got a 39 save performance from Jake Barczewski and Derek Daschke scored his 15th goal of the season but the Kansas City Mavericks got a second period goal from Nathan Dunkley and a third period goal from Zack Trott as they defeated Utah 2-1 on a Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Daschke scored 18:18 into the contest as he got a rebound from a Mick Messner shot. Reed Lebster and Messner each picked up an assist as the Grizzlies led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
Kansas City scored on a power play goal from Nathan Dunkley 19:01 into the second period. Zack Trott's game winner was scored from the left wing 11:17 into the third period as the Mavericks held on for the one goal win.
Utah's Jake Barczewski did a great job keeping the Grizzlies in the game as he stopped 39 of 41. KC's Noah West saved 19 of 20 in the win.
KC was 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 4. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 41 to 20.
The Grizzlies road trip continues in Kansas City on Friday night at 6:05 pm.
3 Stars
1. Zack Trott (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 shots.
2. Noah West (KC) - 19 of 20 saves.
3. Nathan Dunkley (KC) - 1 goal, -1, 6 shots.
Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season
March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.
March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.
March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.
April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.
April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.
Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.
