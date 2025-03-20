K-Wings Acquire Rookie Defenseman Jack Clement from Oilers

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie defenseman Jack Clement has been acquired in a trade with Tulsa for future considerations.

Clement, 25, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 201-pound, Detroit, MI native who has scored one goal with 15 assists and 32 penalty minutes this season for the Oilers. He made his pro debut last season with Cincinnati, appearing in eight games.

The right-shot defenseman spent his collegiate career at Miami University (OH), where he totaled 10 goals, 23 assists and 84 penalty minutes in 166 games across five seasons (2019-24). He served as captain for his last two years with the RedHawks (2022-24).

The K-Wings face the Bloomington Bison (26-28-3-2) Friday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 CDT) at Grossinger Motors Arena.

