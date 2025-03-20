Manitoba Reassigns Golder Back to Norfolk

March 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Norfolk Admirals, announced today they have reassigned forward Carson Golder to the Admirals.

Golder, 22, re-joins the Admirals after playing in 10 games with Manitoba. He was recalled from Norfolk in February after playing in 37 games with the Admirals to start the 2024-25 season. Golder scored 16 goals and had 14 assists in those contests.

In his rookie season (2023-24), Golder played in 32 games with Norfolk and totaled 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists).

