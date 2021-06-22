Walk-Off Slam Gives Bats Series Lead

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Following a five-run comeback by the Indianapolis Indians to send the game to extra innings, Michael De Leon launched a walk-off grand slam in the Louisville Bats' walk-off win on Tuesday night, 9-5.

The Indians (23-19) were held scoreless through the first six innings of the game as the Bats racked up five runs, three of which came in the first inning off starter Beau Sulser. Hunter Owen hit his fifth home run of the season, a two-run bomb, to get Indianapolis on the board and cut down Louisville's lead, 5-2.

Two days after scoring four runs in the eighth inning to tie a game after facing a five-run deficit, Indy scored three runs in the eighth on Tuesday to erase Louisville's early lead. Anthony Alford extended his hitting streak to a team-high nine games with a double to lead off the frame, and Kevin Kramer brought him in on a triple. Craig followed with a single, and with two outs Wilmer Difo raced in to score the tying run on a passed ball.

Louisville (15-27) got out of a bases-loaded jam as Brandon Finnegan (W, 3-0) hurled a called third strike down the heart of the plate to Jared Oliva to end the top of the 10th inning. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the frame, De Leon ended the game with his third home run of the season off Braeden Ogle (L, 0-2).

The Indians and Bats face off again on Wednesday night in another 7:00 PM start at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Cody Ponce (0-2, 5.46) will face off against RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 9.00).

