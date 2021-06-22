Bats Return to Full Capacity Tonight, Open 6-Game Homestand vs. Indy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats return to full capacity for the first time in nearly two years when they host six home games against the Indianapolis Indians (June 22-27) beginning TONIGHT, June 22 at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

The homestand opens with "Re-Opening Night" - which includes both a buy-one-get-one-FREE ticket special* on all lower-level seats and postgame fireworks show tonight - and also features the opportunity to play catch in the outfield following Sunday's contest on June 27.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

"Re-Opening Night" with Postgame Fireworks (Sponsored by Humana, Republic Bank and GE Appliances), $1 Menu Night.

Presented by Meijer, Cattleman's Roadhouse, iHeart Radio & Pepsi.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Sluggerita Wednesday.

Presented by Number JUAN Tequila.

Top Prospect RHP Hunter Greene Scheduled Home Debut.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday, Live Music.

Presented by Miller Lite, Coors Lite, the Kentucky Lottery & iHeart Radio.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Postgame Fireworks (sponsored by Furniture Fair), Friday Family Four Pack.

Presented by Louisville Regional Airport, Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Meijer & Cattleman's Roadhouse.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Postgame Fireworks (sponsored by SERVPRO), "Party at the Park," Mystery Bobblehead Ticket Package.

Presented by Against the Grain, Smithworks Seltzer & Great Clips.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27 || First pitch, 1 p.m. (Gates 12 p.m.)

Kids Eat Free, Postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Presented by LG&E, Meijer, Pepsi & YMCA.

Postgame Family Catch in Outfield** (soft baseballs will be provided, fans must bring their own gloves).

Sponsored by PNC Bank.

*PLEASE NOTE, BOGO ticket special not valid on groups, suites or other packages.

**No outside baseballs will be allowed for Postgame Family Catch (soft baseballs will be provided).

