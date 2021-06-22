Chasers and I-Cubs Washed out Tuesday in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA -- Tuesday's game between the Omaha Storm Chasers and the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in Des Moines, IA, has been postponed due to wet grounds and impending inclement weather. The game will be made up on a date to be determined.

The Storm Chasers return to action on Wednesday with a scheduled doubleheader against the Iowa Cubs, which includes a make-up of a game that was postponed due to rain at Principal Park on May 18. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. and coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

Following a two-week road trip to Iowa and St. Paul, the Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, July 6, to begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mun Hens that features special FNBO Summer Fireworks Series shows on July 8 and July 10 and an Adalberto Mondesi bobblehead giveaway on July 9. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

