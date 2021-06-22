Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Six Food & Beverage Job Fairs over Next Five Weeks
June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be hosting six job fairs at 121 Financial Ballpark over the next five weeks for seasonal food and beverage positions.
The job fairs can be accessed on the Adams Street side of the ballpark and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
Tuesday, June 29
Thursday, July 1
Tuesday, July 13
Thursday, July 15
Tuesday, July 27
Thursday, July 29
The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:
Concessions Manager
Concessions Floor Supervisor
Warehouse Manager
Suite Attendant
Concessions Workers
Concessions Cook
Bartender
Warehouse Worker
Party Deck Attendant
Vending Hawker
Line Cook
Kitchen Utility
Cashier
Keg Operator
Office Coordinator
Clean Team
Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test. Parking for the events will be in Lot P.
Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to the remaining Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.
