"Downtown Welcome Back Weekend" Planned for July 2-4

June 22, 2021







ST. PAUL, MN - For nearly a year and half the streets of Saint Paul have been quiet and, while we all did our best to remember that Fun is Good, what we learned was that Fun is much Better Together. Working with Securian Financial and the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance, the Saints plan to bring people together in Lowertown Saint Paul for a weekend of live music, art, baseball, fireworks and fun with a Downtown Welcome Back Weekend. Events begin on Friday, July 2 and run through Sunday, July 4.

Beginning on Friday, July 2 the Saints will help kick off the Fourth of July weekend with their irreverent fun at CHS Field. The Saints take on the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 7:05 p.m. game with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Stick around until the end because it's the first of three weekend fireworks shows, this one powered by Xcel Energy.

The weekend is just getting started and it ramps up on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 with free block parties that have something for everyone. From 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on both days, 6th street, between Sibley and Wacouta Streets (next to Mears Park), will be party central. Saturday's party will feature live music from the Brian Naughton band and headliner Jay Bee and the Routine, while Sunday's party will feature the music of Mark Stary and headliner, Nicholas David. Move your hips to the music, admire the work of local artists, satiate your palate in one of the many Lowertown restaurants, show your competitive spirit by partaking in various fun and games, and let your hair down for a great time. Most importantly, enjoy being together again.

If the afternoon block party isn't enough for you, then the Saints have you covered. Enjoy double the fun on both July 3 and 4 with the Saints. Baseball, food trucks, and fireworks cap off the weekend as gates open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. games on both nights. After watching the Saints battle it out with the Storm Chasers make your way down onto the same field as your Triple-A heroes. No, you're not going to try and hit one out of the park, but you can hit a home run by circling the various food trucks on the field. Food trucks scheduled to appear are: KMG Egg Rolls (July 3 & 4), Dine 1-1 (July 3 & 4), Pretty Great Cheesecake (July 3 & 4), Smokin Bonez (July 3 & 4), Rebel Lobster (July 4), OHM Brownies (July 4), Tot Boss (July 4), Sumo Egg Rolls (July 4), Hometown Creamery (July 4) & iPierogi (July 4). Once you've filled yourself with mini donuts, cheese curds, and locally sourced foods, pull out a blanket and enjoy fireworks shows that will light up the skyline as we celebrate Independence Day.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets for the July 2 game begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 for bleacher seats, $17 for outfield reserved, $20 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Tickets for the July 3 and 4 game begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $9 for bleacher seats, $18 for outfield reserved, $21 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

