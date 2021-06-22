SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 22, 2021

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-11) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-23)

RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP David Parkinson (0-3, 4.59 ERA)

| Game 40 | Home Game 19 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | June 22, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

AWAY WE GO: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hit the road for their longest road trip of the season, a 12-game, 13-day extravaganza first bringing SWB to Allentown, PA for a six-game set with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The second leg of the trip takes the RailRiders to the farthest outpost in the Triple-A East Northeast Division: Worcester, MA. It will be SWB's first trip to Worcester in franchise history, with six games scheduled with the Worcester Red Sox at the brand-new Polar Park. The RailRiders also have one other 12-game, 13-day road trip, from August 17-29 against Worcester and Lehigh Valley. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts three 12-game homestands throughout the season.

FOR MY NEXT (DIE)TRICH: When play began on June 6, SWB infielder Derek Dietrich was hitting only .119/.316/.237, and had endured an 0-for-27 skid to end the month of May. However, beginning with a 1-for-2 performance against Lehigh Valley that night, Dietrich has found success at the plate in his last 11 games, batting .321/.472/.571 (9-for-28) with 7 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, and 8 RBIs. The run of success at the bat has improved his season batting line to .184/.366/.345, a 158-point leap in OPS. Dietrich ranks 24th among qualified Triple-A East hitters in OBP.

ALL ABOARD THE TREY TRAIN: RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey had his 18-game hitting streak snapped last Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs against Syracuse. The 18-game streak is the longest for any one player in Triple-A East this season, and was actually a 20-game streak dating back to the final two games of the 2019 season. Despite the hit streak ending, Amburgey has continued to extend his on-base streak, now at an impressive 30 consecutive games dating back to August 26, 2019. He is hitting .374/.439/.664 (40-for-107) in that span. The SWB franchise record for longest on-base streak belongs to Brandon Drury, who reached base in 32 straight games in the 2018 season.

OTHER STREAKS OF NOTE: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive run, the RailRiders offense features two other players with double-digit on-base streaks. Outfielder Greg Allen is riding a season-long 16-game on-base streak into play on Sunday afternoon, and infielder Hoy Park has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games. Allen has also played in two other games this season in which he did not record an official plate appearance, therefore not jeopardizing his streak and spent time on the injured list in the middle of his streak. Park sports an absurd .542 OBP during his streak, which has propelled him to the Triple-A East lead in OBP (.509), SLG (.663) and OPS (1.172), and is second in the league in AVG (.360). The infielder also ranks t-4th in Triple-A East in walks (25) with Anthony Alford of Indianapolis.

OH WHAT A RELIEF IT IS!: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 11 days, the bullpen has combined for a 1.57 ERA (7 ER/40.0 IP), while allowing just 23 hits, 13 walks and 47 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 3.03 on the season, the seventh-best in all of minor league baseball, and second-best in Triple-A East (Buffalo, 2.56). RailRiders closer Luis García leads all minor leaguers with 11 saves on the season.

COMEBACK KIDS: The RailRiders erased multi-run deficits five times en route to victory in their last 11 games. Just during the series against the Syracuse Mets, SWB won games which it trailed 5-0, 5-2 and 3-0, including winning two games in walk-off fashion. Of the RailRiders 28 wins this season, they have 16 come-from-behind victories. Five of those comebacks have come in the 7th-inning or later, and SWB has five wins in its last at-bats including two walk-offs.

THREE DOZEN SIDES OF BACON: The COVID-19 pandemic has created one of the most unusual season schedules in the history of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise. With the season beginning a full month later than traditional, all teams in Triple-A East will play 120-game schedules. The RailRiders, along with the rest of the Northeast Division teams, will exclusively play teams within the division. This leads to a schedule where SWB plays the rival Lehigh Valley IronPigs an unprecedented 36 times. For perspective, the RailRiders play the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons a combined 36 times. The RailRiders currently lead the 2021 IronRail Series 7-5.

