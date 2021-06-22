O'Day and Wilson Start Rehab Stints RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA. - The New York Yankees have announced that pitchers Darren O'Day and Justin Wilson will commence rehab assignments with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this evening when the RailRiders begin a series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown.

O'Day was placed on the Yankees' 10-Day Injured List on May 1 with a right rotator cuff strain. In 10 outings spanning nine innings, the right-hander has allowed three runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. O'Day was signed by the Yankees in February after spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Wilson was added to the 10-Day Injured List on May 29 after straining his right hamstring. Over 15 appearances this season, the southpaw is 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA. Wilson returned to the Yankees as a free agent this past off-season, having pitched for the club in 2015 as well.

O'Day and Wilson are the fourth and fifth players to rehab for the RailRiders this season, along with Luke Voit (twice), Zack Britton and Ryan LaMarre.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins a six-game series in Lehigh Valley tonight and plays in Worcester next week. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on July 6 to host the Syracuse Mets in a seven-game, six-day series. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

