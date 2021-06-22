Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tuesday, June 22nd 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (16-26) at Toledo Mud Hens (21-20) Game 1 of 6

Fifth Third Field / Toledo, OH Game #43 of 120 / Away Game #19 of 60

RHP Angel Rondón (0-3, 4.78 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (3-2, 4.50 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds lost in strange and heartbreaking fashion, 8-7, in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon. With runners on first and second with two outs, Christian Bethancourt lined a sharp single into left-center field, scoring Alford. Wilmer Difo advanced to third on the base hit, and after a tag attempt by Rayder Ascanio, Difo realized no one for the Redbirds was covering home plate. He sprinted home to score the game's winning run. The series finale on Father's Day took 4:19 to complete, the longest game of the season for the Redbirds.

Memphis Starter: Angel Rondón is scheduled to make his seventh appearance and sixth start with the Redbirds this season. The 23-year-old righthander has excelled in each of his last four outings with Memphis. In 18.0 IP, Rondón has allowed just three earned runs (ERA of 1.50) on 14 hits with 16 strikeouts and six walks. The native of the Dominican Republic made two relief appearances with the Cardinals recently (June 6th and 12th), working 2.0 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. Rondón is considered one of the top 10 prospects in the Cardinals' system.

Toledo Starter: Drew Hutchison is slated to make his ninth start this season for Toledo tonight. In his prior eight starts, the righthander has posted an ERA of 4.50 in 40.0 IP (20 earned runs) with 45 strikeouts and 20 walks. Hutchison started against Memphis at AutoZone Park on June 5th, allowing just one run (unearned) on four hits in 6.0 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Hutchison has plenty of past MLB experience, making 98 total appearances (and 79 starts) with the Blue Jays, Pirates, Phillies and Rangers between 2012-18. He pitched in the Minor Leagues in three different organizations (Yankees, Twins, Angels) during the 2019 season, and joined the Tigers organization at the end of February.

Red Hot Robertson: Kramer Robertson has been on fire over his last nine games. During that stretch, Robertson has four multi-hit games, two home runs, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs and has walked nine times. That run has raised his batting average from .224 to .254 and his on-base percentage from .356 to .395. Robertson's on-base percentage is .442 during the month of June. He was off the charts good in Indianapolis last week, batting .320 (8-25) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight runs driven in.

So Long, Lars: Lars Nootbaar had his contract selected by St. Louis early on Tuesday, his first promotion to the Major Leagues. The outfielder was in the midst of a scintillating start for the Redbirds, slashing .329/.430/.557 with five home runs and 17 runs driven in. Last week in Indianapolis, Nootbaar batted .333 (7-21) with another home run and three runs driven in. He is scheduled to bat ninth and play left field tonight for St. Louis in Detroit.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Mud Hens are meeting this week in Toledo for their second and final scheduled series against one another this season. The two teams met earlier this month at AutoZone Park, splitting a six-game series from June 2-6. Memphis won twice in that series on walk-off plate appearances. Rayder Ascanio launched a game-winning home run in the second game of a doubleheader on June 3rd, while Justin Toerner coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to clinch a win the following day.

A Battle In the Minors and Majors: On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the Cardinals and Tigers organizations will get to know each other very well. While the Triple-A affiliates square off in Toledo, the Major League teams play each other up the road at Comerica Park in Detroit. The two franchises have plenty of shared history, meeting three times in the World Series. Detroit won seven-game thrillers in in 1934 and 1968, while St. Louis enacted revenge in a five-game victory in 2006.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.