Knights Fall to Sounds 6-3 on Tuesday
June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) - Despite strong late-inning efforts, the Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 6-3 on Tuesday night from Nashville, TN. The Knights brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings, but fell just short.
Down by a score of 6-0, the Knights scored three runs over the final two frames to cut Nashville's lead in half.
In the eighth inning, the Knights added two runs thanks to bases-loaded walks. Second baseman Marco Hernández scored the first run of the game for the Knights when he scored on a bases-loaded walk. Shortstop Matt Reynolds scored Charlotte's next run in the inning on another bases-loaded walk.
One inning later, Charlotte scored one final run thanks to an RBI double by designated hitter Tim Beckham. His double to deep center just missed a home run. The reigning Triple-A East Player of the Week reached base twice on Tuesday and drove home his 28th run of the season. Hernández went 1-for-2 and scored two of Charlotte's three runs.
RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-5, 9.13) started for the Knights and was charged with the loss. He allowed four runs on seven hits over two innings. Charlotte's final three relievers (Danny Dopico, Jace Frye and Connor Sadzeck) combined to hold the Sounds scoreless over the final three innings.
Nashville RHP Thomas Jankins (1-3, 8.72) earned the win after he allowed just two hits over five shutout innings.
The Knights and Sounds will continue the six-game series on Wednesday with game two set for 8:05 p.m. from Nashville. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
