Bisons and Syracuse Postponed Tuesday Night
June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Tonight's game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mets organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.
Check out the Buffalo Bisons Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 22, 2021
- Chasers and I-Cubs Washed out Tuesday in Des Moines - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons and Syracuse Postponed Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets and Buffalo Bisons Postponed on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- June 22 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Gwinnett Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-18) at Louisville Bats (14-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 22, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 22, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "Downtown Welcome Back Weekend" Planned for July 2-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Six Food & Beverage Job Fairs over Next Five Weeks - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- O'Day and Wilson Start Rehab Stints RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Worcester Wine Festival Grand Tasting Comes to Polar Park Saturday, August 28, Noon-4 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
- Reds Ace Sonny Gray to Start for Bats Thursday at Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- Blue Jays Open Sahlen Field to Full CapacityÃÂ - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Return to Full Capacity Tonight, Open 6-Game Homestand vs. Indy - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons and Syracuse Postponed Tuesday Night
- Blue Jays Open Sahlen Field to Full CapacityÃÂ
- Blue Jays Open Sahlen Field to Full Capacity and Announce Guerrero Jr. Bobblehead Night for June 25
- Bisons Zach Logue Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week
- Herd Closes out Strong Week with 7-1 Win over Wings