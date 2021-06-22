Worcester Wine Festival Grand Tasting Comes to Polar Park Saturday, August 28, Noon-4 p.m.

June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Wine Festival's Grand Tasting, presented by Mass Food & Wine, will take place this year on the field at Polar Park onSaturday, August 28, from noon-4 pm.

A pre-sale for previous Worcester Wine Festival ticket buyers and Worcester Red Sox Season Ticket Holders takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale Tuesday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

Created in 2017, the Worcester Wine Festival has brought together thousands of food and wine enthusiasts to New England's second largest city. Consumers, both casual and professional, have enjoyed more than 600 quality wines. The popular event returns this August 28th after being forced to skip last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Fans will be able to purchase either an exclusive VIP ticket or a General Admission ticket.

VIP patrons have exclusive access from noon-1 pm, followed by a curated multi-course wine pairing and a private tasting of highly coveted wines. VIP tickets are $125.

General admission tickets are priced at $40 apiece and provide access from 1-4 p.m.

The Grand Tasting will take place both on the field and throughout the concourse at Polar Park, the new home of the WooSox.

Retail partner Julio's Liquors will be providing the ability to purchase each wine-directly from their Julio's Liquors App (from the App Store and Google Play). Patrons are advised to create their accounts ahead of time to browse the curated list before and during the Grand Tasting to purchase wines right from the table for pick-up or delivery in Massachusetts.

Patrons can visit massfoodandwine.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.