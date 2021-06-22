Tuesday Night's Game vs. Gwinnett Postponed
June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release
Tuesday night's series opener vs. the Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, June 23, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Gates at Harbor Park will open at 4 pm. Tuesday's Virginia Beach Night promotion has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 7.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday night's game are able to exchange their tickets at the Harbor Park box office for a ticket with the same admission price to a future 2021 Tides game based upon availability, including Wednesday's single-admission doubleheader.
