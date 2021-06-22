Reds Ace Sonny Gray to Start for Bats Thursday at Slugger Field

June 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Cincinnati Reds today announced that ace Sonny Gray will make a rehab start for the Louisville Bats this Thursday (June 24) at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch between the Bats and Indianapolis Indians is set for 7 p.m.

Gray was originally selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 18th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He earned an American League All-Star selection with the A's in 2015, and after being acquired by Cincinnati in 2019, was named to his second career All-Star team when he whiffed a career-high 205 batters for the Reds.

Gray was named Cincinnati's Opening Day starter in 2020 and has made 10 appearances with the team thus far during the 2021 campaign. The Reds ace is now set to return to the mound at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday, where he previously struck out six over 4.2 innings during an Alternate Site game against the Kansas City Royals in April.

Overall, Gray owns a career record of 76-67 with a 3.53 ERA and 1,131 strikeouts in 207 career Major League games (198 starts) with Oakland (2013-17), the New York Yankees (2017-18) and Cincinnati (2019-20).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.