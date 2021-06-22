Syracuse Mets and Buffalo Bisons Postponed on Tuesday Night

SYRACUSE, NY - Tonight's game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mets organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Tickets for tonight's game may be redeemed for any other Syracuse Mets game for one calendar year from tonight's date. Seating is subject to availability and can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

