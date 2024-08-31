Vite Scores the Winner as 'Caps Match Road Record
August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
AUSTIN, TX - After playing over 100 minutes in the blazing Texas heat, Vancouver Whitecaps FC secured a gutsy 1-0 win over Austin FC to stay in the hunt for the top spots in the Western Conference.
The match started with Whitecaps FC looking dangerous. Ryan Gauld sent Fafa Picault into the box with a clever through ball. Picault hit it first time and it took a slight deflection as it whiskered by the far post. Ranko Veselinović then was inches away himself from getting the 'Caps on the scoreline from the following corner, heading it just wide of the post.
Pedro Vite kept the Whitecaps FC pressure up a little while later, going for the volley in the second phase of a free kick and bouncing it just past the far post. Andrés Cubas tried his luck from 25 yards out and forced Brad Stuver into a big save, pushing it wide at full stretch.
After a period of hard-fought jostling for possession, Mathías Laborda came close to opening the scoreline in the 42nd minute. Gauld served up another wonderful cross from the back post for Laborda to rise up and meet, but just got a little too underneath it to get it on frame.
At the end of a thoroughly dominant first half, Whitecaps FC thought they finally broke through Austin FC right before halftime, as Gauld curled an effort into the side-netting, but it was called back due to an offside in the build-up. That would be the last action as the referee called for the break.
After waiting for over an hour, the 'Caps finally broke the deadlock thanks to a stunning strike from Vite in the 70th minute. A clever one-two on the edge of the box between Vite and Gauld set-up the Ecuadorian to tee up a vicious strike that blasted into the back of the net, giving Stuver no shot.
Ali Ahmed almost sealed the deal right at the end of regular time, finding space in the middle of the box but his goal-bound shot was deflected wide for a corner.
In the end, Whitecaps FC finished a top performance from start to finish to secure another all-important three points on the road as they head into the business end of the season.
Whitecaps FC are back in action for their next two matches. First up, next Saturday, September 7 they host FC Dallas at BC Place at 7:30 p.m. PT on Next Gen Night. Then, on Saturday, September 14 they host San Jose Earthquakes in the club's '90s Match. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Pedro Vite
Attendance: 20,738
Referee: Mark Allatin
Scoring Summary
70' - VAN - Pedro Vite (Ryan Gauld)
Statistics
Possession: ATX 53% - VAN 47%
Shots: ATX 7 - VAN 20
Shots on Goal: ATX 0 - VAN 5
Saves: ATX 4 - VAN 0
Fouls: ATX 12 - VAN 10
Offsides: ATX 2 - VAN 1
Corners: ATX 9 - VAN 7
Cautions
8' - ATX - Matt Hedges
87' - ATX - Osman Bukari
90'+8 - VAN - Yohei Takaoka
90'+9 - ATX - Guilherme Biro
90'+10 - VAN - Fafa Picault
Austin FC
1.Brad Stuver; 3.Mikkel Desler (11.Jáder Obrian 79'), 2.Matt Hedges (11.Jáder Obrian 79'), 4.Brendan Hines-Ike (18.Julio Cascante 67'), 29.Guilherme Biro; 33.Owen Wolff (9.Gyasi Zardes 67'), 8.Alexander Ring, 6.Daniel Pereira; 7.Osman Bukari (13.Ethan Finlay 90'+1), 10.Sebastian Driussi, 17.Jon Gallagher
Substitutes not used
30.Stefan Cleveland, 5.Jhojan Valencia, 16.Hector Jimenez, 21.Oleksandr Svatok
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik (6.Tristan Blackmon 82'); 7.Ryan Raposo (8.Alessandro Schöpf 63'), 16.Sebastian Berhalter (12.Belal Halbouni 85'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 45.Pedro Vite, 22.Ali Ahmed (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 90'+2); 11.Fafa Picault, 25.Ryan Gauld (19.Damir Kreilach 90'+2)
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 17.Joe Bendik, 13.Ralph Priso, 55.Cyprian Kachwele
- whitecapsfc.com -
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 31, 2024
- Atlanta United Defeats Charlotte FC 1-0 - Atlanta United FC
- Timbers Down Seattle Sounders FC in 1-0 Shutout Victory at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Earns Three Points Against the San Jose Earthquakes - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result to Portland Timbers - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Returns to MLS Action with 2-0 Loss to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC
- Homegrown Darren Yapi Stoppage-Time Game-Winner Completes Rapids Comeback Road Win Over Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-1 to Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- New England Revolution Takes Loss to Real Salt Lake, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Suárez Double Leads Inter Miami CF to 1-4 Win on the Road Over Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal loses 4-1 to FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vite Scores the Winner as 'Caps Match Road Record - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Dallas Falls at Home 3-2 to the Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Defeats CF Montréal, 4-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC (1) - D.C. United (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- D.C. United Win 3-1 Against Toronto FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on New York City FC, 4-2 - New York City FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Break Slide with Dominant Performance, Downs CF Montréal 4-1 in Return to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Blanks New York Red Bulls - Philadelphia Union
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Stumbles in 1-0 Loss to Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Starting Lineups (August 31): New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, September 1 - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Loans Winger Alex Mighten to FC Nordsjælland - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Travels for a Cascadia Clash against the Portland Timbers on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Owen Finnerty on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Loan Homegrown Midfielder Noel Buck to Southampton with Purchase Option - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC Exercise Contract Buyout on Defender Luís Martins
- Vite Scores the Winner as 'Caps Match Road Record
- 'Caps Advance to Third Straight TELUS Canadian Championship Final
- Tickets on Sale Now for Concacaf W Champions Cup
- Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13