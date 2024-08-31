The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Stumbles in 1-0 Loss to Atlanta United

On a beautiful Saturday night in Charlotte, the home team started well against their southern neighbors and main rivals, Atlanta United. The keys for both sides were their brand-new Designated Players making their first starts in attacking midfield: Pep Biel for Charlotte and Alexey Miranchuk for Atlanta.

Over the opening 20 minutes, CLTFC put multiple threatening crosses into the box. Both Karol Swiderski and Kerwin Vargas were able to put headers on frame, but neither effort had the right power or direction to test Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta had a few chances of their own in this opening period. The most notable was Xande Silva's chance in the 20th minute, but he fired his one-time effort wide after an effective switch of play gave him space inside the box.

Biel had his first major flash of brilliance in the 24th minute. Swiderski retrieved a cross that went too long and found his Spanish teammate with a clever meg. Biel turned on a dime with his first touch and stepped straight into a left-footed shot, but a deflection took the pace off the ball to allow Guzan to save.

After a few half chances for both sides, Atlanta forced CLTFC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina into his first major action of the match in the 36th minute. Brooks Lennon whipped in an excellent cross from the right side, and Jamal Thiare met it with a good header. Kahlina, however, sprawled to his right to make a strong left-handed stop.

The chances were flurrying in at this point. On one end in the 37th minute, Biel stung a shot from distance that Guzan was worried about for a moment, but it ended up flying high and wide. Straight away on the other end, Xande Silva beat Nathan Byrne on the left and fired in a cross. Saba Lobjanidze was able to get his shoulder on the ball at close range, but it flashed just wide of the post.

Kahlina came up with another huge save in the 45th minute. Lobjanidze once again had the chance, meeting a cross on the front post. Kahlina was down quickly to deny the chance, though, and Malanda stepped in to make a key block on the follow-up. The play was held briefly for a potential penalty for handball on Jere Uronen during the play, but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not recommend a review.

Despite Atlanta's ascendence as the second half wore on, the CLTFC defense stood strong to get to halftime tied at zeroes.

Second Half

Lineup: Kahlina, Byrne, Malanda, Ream, Uronen, Westwood, Bronico (56'), Biel (80'), Abada (78'), Vargas (78'), Swiderski (56')

Substitutions: Diani (56'), Agyemang (56'), Cambridge (78'), Tavares (78'), Urso (80')

Kristijan Kahlina was called into action early in the second half, making three saves over the course of three nervy minutes for Charlotte FC.

First, in the 51st minute, a corner kick somehow snuck all the way through the front post in heart-stopping fashion. On the second cross, Kahlina made a diving punch to push the ball away. Then, Lobjanidze got in behind the defense, but Malanda tracked him down to force a shot from a bad angle. Finally, Lennon nearly caught out Kahlina with a cross that was headed for the near post, but the Croatian keeper was alert to it and kept it out.

In the 55th minute, though, the dam finally broke. Jay Fortune sliced through the Charlotte midfield and drove all the way to the top of the box. There, he laced his shot to the far corner to finally beat Kahlina for the match's opening goal.

Immediately, CLTFC Head Coach Dean Smith made two changes just 10 minutes into the half. Patrick Agyemang replaced Karol Swiderski up top, and Djibril Diani came in for Brandt Bronico in midfield.

Agyemang made an instant impact. In the 58th minute, he received the ball from Vargas in a very dangerous area, turned, and fired a shot from right outside the box, but it went straight at Guzan. Just a minute later, he turned again in a similar area but this time found Biel. The Spaniard carved out a half yard for himself, but Guzan made another solid stop.

Those CLTFC subs changed the momentum of the match, helping Charlotte regain control and begin pushing for an equalizer. In the 62nd minute, Diani found space on the left side and curled in a great low cross, but it evaded both Agyemang and Abada in the box.

In the 65th minute, Charlotte should have found a deserved equalizer. Abada served in an inviting cross from a recycled corner, and Agyemang rose highest to meet it unmarked. The young American, though, directed his header agonizingly wide of the far post.

Atlanta Head Coach Rob Valentino responded with his own substitution in the 65th minute, taking off winger Xande Silva for holding midfielder Dax McCarty.

Lobjanidze continued to be threatening for Atlanta. In the 72nd minute, he cut inside to his right foot and cleverly found a pocket of space to get his shot away. It took a slight deflection on the way through and rolled inches wide of the far post.

Two more subs came in for Atlanta in the 74th minute, as Luis Abram and Daniel Rios (a former Charlotte FC striker) entered the match. Charlotte followed up with their own subs four minutes later with Iuri Tavares and Brandon Cambridge replacing Liel Abada and Kerwin Vargas. Pep Biel was then taken off shortly after for Junior Urso. Charlotte's substitutes continued to threaten as Diani created another header opportunity off a pinpoint cross that Agyemang leapt to but just couldn't keep on frame.

Charlotte had the challenging task of balancing their offensive efforts while remaining vigilant on defense to counter any threats. The Five Stripes managed to create a three versus two advantage, putting Charlotte's defense under pressure. However, Kahlina, already having an impressive performance, rose to the occasion once again with a crucial save in the 94th minute, denying Tyler Wolff and preserving the defensive stand.

The match ended with a 1-0 victory for Atlanta United, snapping their four-match losing streak on the road. This defeat intensifies the already tight playoff race, making the upcoming matches against CF Montreal and Orlando City even more crucial for Charlotte's postseason aspirations.

