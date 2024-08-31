Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Orlando City SC

August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to Orlando City SC at INTER&Co Stadium Saturday night. The Boys in Gold will now shift their focus toward their remaining seven regular season matches which will begin on Saturday, Sept. 14 following the September FIFA men's international fixture window at Atlanta United FC.

Gaines gets in: Nashville SC defender Julian Gaines made his Nashville SC MLS debut when he subbed in at the 90th minute, marking his third overall MLS appearance and first since June 17, 2023 as a member of LAFC.

Three in a row: Midfielder Jonathan Pérez has made three consecutive appearances for Nashville SC across all competitions following his 57th minute substitution into tonight's match. Pérez debuted for the Boys in Gold at the New England Revolution in Leagues Cup 2024 and made his Nashville SC MLS debut Saturday, Aug. 24 against Austin FC.

Space Cowboy: MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host parent club Nashville SC in the first-ever open exhibition match between the sides at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The match marks the first time a major league team has played in Huntsville since 1999 when Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers played the Huntsville Stars. Fans voted on the name of the contest earlier this month, dubbing the fixture the "Space Cowboy Match."

Next up: Nashville SC will be idle due to the September FIFA men's international fixture window until Sept. 14 when it visits Atlanta United FC at 6:30 p.m. CT in the second and final regular season meeting between the clubs.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 3W-6L-5D all-time vs. Orlando City SC

is 38W-33L-37D all-time versus Eastern Conference opponents

is 7W-8L-6D all-time in the month of August

is 35W-41L-43D all-time on weekends

is 22W-32L-26D all-time on the road

has now faced Orlando City SC 14 times across all competitions, tying Inter Miami CF for the most-played MLS opponent

has seven regular season matches left this season

Tah Brian Anunga led the team with 93.9% passing accuracy (minimum 31 passes)

Julian Gaines made his first Nashville SC matchday roster and his regular season debut with Nashville SC, subbing in at the 90th minute

Alex Muyl tied for most shots on the team with four (also, Sam Surridge)

Jonathan Pérez made his second MLS regular season appearance with Nashville SC, subbing in at the 57th minute

Jacob Shaffelburg was voted Man of the Match

Sam Surridge tied for most shots on the team with four (also, Alex Muyl)

Walker Zimmerman has played every minute for Nashville since returning from the 2024 Paris Olympics with the US Men's National Soccer Team

Box score:

Nashville SC (6W-13L-8D) at Orlando City SC (10W-10L-7D)

Aug. 31, 2024 - INTER&Co Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 0

ORL: 3

Scoring summary:

ORL: Iván Angulo (A: Martin Ojeda) 10'

ORL: Facundo Torres (A: Dagur Thorallsson) 14'

ORL: Facundo Torres (A: Duncan McGuire, Nicolas Lodeiro) 85'

Discipline:

ORL: Rodrigo Schlegel (Caution) 17'

ORL: Ramiro Enrique (Caution) 20'

ORL: Robin Jansson (Caution) 39'

ORL: Rafael Santos (Caution) 47'

ORL: Wilder Cartagena (Caution) 64'

NSH: Tah Brian Anunga (Caution) 68'

ORL: César Araújo (Caution) 83'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz (Taylor Washington 90'), Shaq Moore (Julian Gaines 90'), Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Forster Ajago 58'), Alex Muyl, Aníbal Godoy (Jonathan Pérez 57'), Tah Brian Anunga; Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 90')

Substitutes: Bryan Dowd, Jack Maher, Amar Sejdić, Brent Kallman

ORL starters: Pedro Gallese; Rafael Santos (Kyle Smith 82'), Robin Jansson (C), Rodrigo Schlegel (David Brekalo 46'), Dagur Thorallsson; César Araújo, Facundo Torres, Wilder Cartagena, Iván Angulo (Luis Muriel 82'); Ramiro Enrique (Duncan McGuire 68'), Martin Ojeda (Nicolas Lodeiro 68')

Substitutes: Javier Otero, Felipe Martins Jeorgio Kocevski, Yutaro Tsukada

Match officials:

Referee: Victor Rivas

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Tyler Wyrostek

4TH: Thomas Snyder

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 83 degrees and sunny

